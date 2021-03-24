Elouise Jean Raikes, 94, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Fitzwater’s Assisted Living. She was born May 29, 1926, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Harry Ray Merrifield and Alma (Carrico) Merrifield. Elouise was a member of the Baptist Temple in Fairmont. She loved decorating and gardening. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Harding and her husband Marshall of Fairmont; her son-in-law, James A. Mazure; her sister, Shirley Bujalski and her husband Gene of Minnesota; her grandchildren, Scott Harding (Rachel), Marshall Harding, II, Malinda Mazure Gain, Jaimie Levine (Sean), Matthew Tucker (Yennifer), and Daniel Tucker (Casie); her great grandchildren, Venus Bolyard (Zach), Marshall P. Harding, Jackie Lee Beard, Michael Levine and Alexandra Levine; her great great granddaughter, Zella Bolyard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Linda Sue Mazure and Mary Ellen Tucker; her son, Rodney Charles Raikes; her brother, Harry R. Merrifield. There will be a private funeral service at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont on Friday, March 26, 2021 with Pastor John Carnes, officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

