FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior cheerleading captured its first state title in 21 years this past weekend in Huntington.

The Polar Bears topped the AA field with 324.95 points.

The squad was made up of 11 cheerleaders with not one senior. All the girls plan to return next season.

