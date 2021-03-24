Advertisement

Fairmont Senior runner Tomana inks with Wheeling University

Second Team All-state XC runner
Mar. 24, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior second team all-state runner Sophia Tomana inked with Wheeling Unviersity XC & track & field on Wednesday.

She finished 14th at the state meet this year, helping the Polar Bears secure back-to-back state titles.

Her personal record in the XC is 20:16, a record she hopes to beat at the next level.

