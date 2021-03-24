Advertisement

Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a YouTube video she watched in class.

“And right out of her mouth I heard her say, I learned how to shoot up heroin today, and I was like what?” he said.

Price’s daughter told him the video they watched showed graphic depictions of a heroin user. The video in question was shown to a sixth grade health class at Mountaineer Middle School. Price said he called Principal John Rogers to bring the matter to his attention.

“I asked him if he preapproved it and if he in fact had looked at it. He said no it was something that his teacher just went ahead and showed the kids,” he added.

Superintendent of Harrison County Schools, Dora Stutler said Roger’s viewed the video after Price told him about it. Rogers agreed that the video included content that was not suitable for a sixth grade audience. Stutler said she hadn’t had a chance to view the video herself. However, Harrison County Schools would be implementing a new protocol regarding showing videos in class.

“It should have been viewed. The administrators, we don’t always know what they’re doing in the classrooms. You know the lesson plan, but from now on they will be viewing anything like that,” she said.

Price said the situation did make him question what goes on in the school environment.

“Being a parent is already hard enough. It really is trying to keep our kids safe from criminal elements, drugs and all that. You would think it would be okay for your kids to go to school. What else is not being preapproved and shown or taught?” he questioned.

Stutler said, that they were grateful Price contacted them so they were able to handle the situation.

