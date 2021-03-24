Health officials report 389 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 389 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 138,818.

448,808 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 273,061 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,619.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Barbour County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old female from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County and a 53-year old male from Monroe County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families affected.”

DHHR officials said 5,581 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,329), Boone (1,712), Braxton (824), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,246), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (509), Fayette (2,901), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,468), Hampshire (1,591), Hancock (2,613), Hardy (1,355), Harrison (5,072), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,884), Kanawha (12,706), Lewis (1,080), Lincoln (1,336), Logan (2,912), Marion (3,862), Marshall (3,153), Mason (1,843), McDowell (1,405), Mercer (4,344), Mineral (2,621), Mingo (2,261), Monongalia (8,494), Monroe (1,004), Morgan (975), Nicholas (1,348), Ohio (3,774), Pendleton (643), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (609), Preston (2,675), Putnam (4,450), Raleigh (5,232), Randolph (2,443), Ritchie (636), Roane (511), Summers (718), Taylor (1,132), Tucker (513), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,754), Wayne (2,705), Webster (426), Wetzel (1,141), Wirt (367), Wood (7,359), Wyoming (1,800).

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Nicholas, Ohio, Raleigh, Tyler, Wayne, Webster, and Wetzel counties.

March 24 Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road (parking lot), West Union, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness, Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Raleigh County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wetzel/Tyler Counties

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.