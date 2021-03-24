Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Well, we’re halfway through the week and this week has been pretty nice so far. This morning we woke up to clouds and some light sprinkles across the area. Since midnight temperatures have been slowly on the rise. Skies will continue to break throughout the day and overnight we will be seeing those stars. Highs today continue to be above average, with Clarksburg expected to reach 72F. Thursday will start nice as well with plenty of sun and southerly winds helping to bring our expected high to 76F. Then as the afternoon progresses expect to see clouds thicken and the increased possibility of showers. The National Weather Service has placed us under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon into the evening. The greatest risk from these storms looks like it will be damaging winds, but they are also mentioning the possibility of a tornado and localized flooding. Showers will then continue into Friday morning. For the rest of the day on Friday expect cooler conditions and clouds.

Now if you have any weekend plans outside, I’d suggest Saturday. It is going to be dry, mostly sunny, and an expected high of 73F. It will be a great day to get out there and enjoy the outdoors. I think I’ll be heading to Canaan Valley and do a little hiking myself. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day and rain moving in from the afternoon into the overnight hours. Not a bad day in the morning, but a little wet later on.

Have a great day everyone!!!

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 52

Thursday: Increasing clouds, PM showers and thunderstorms: High 76

Friday: Mostly cloudy: High: 63

Saturday: Gorgeous, sunny, dry and warm: High: 73

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.