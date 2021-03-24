Advertisement

Morgantown City Council appoints new member

Morgantown Municipal Building
Morgantown Municipal Building(City Of Morgantown)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council appointed a new member to fill the vacant Third Ward council seat on Tuesday.

The Morgantown City Council interviewed three candidates who applied to fill the open Third Ward council seat. Following a 20-minute interview with each candidate, council appointed Deborah Bergen to fill the vacant Third Ward council seat. Bergen will serve as the Third Ward council member for the remainder of the term, which expires June 30, 2021.  

“We are pleased to have Deborah on council,” said Mayor Ron Dulaney Jr. “She brings a great deal of professional experience and I’m sure she will be a great asset to residents in the Third Ward and to Morgantown.” 

Bergen is not running for city council in the upcoming municipal election on April 27. She will be officially sworn in by the City Clerk at a date still to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Isaiah James Edgell
Fairmont Police Department searching for missing man
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse

Latest News

File image
Sen. Manchin introduces bill aimed to protect personal data online
Manchin Data Care Act
Manchin Data Care Act
UPDATE: Scene cleared after single-vehicle accident, one person transported
Single vehicle ax
Coopers Rock Fire
Coopers Rock Fire
FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico,...
States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales