Morgantown City Council appoints new member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council appointed a new member to fill the vacant Third Ward council seat on Tuesday.

The Morgantown City Council interviewed three candidates who applied to fill the open Third Ward council seat. Following a 20-minute interview with each candidate, council appointed Deborah Bergen to fill the vacant Third Ward council seat. Bergen will serve as the Third Ward council member for the remainder of the term, which expires June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased to have Deborah on council,” said Mayor Ron Dulaney Jr. “She brings a great deal of professional experience and I’m sure she will be a great asset to residents in the Third Ward and to Morgantown.”

Bergen is not running for city council in the upcoming municipal election on April 27. She will be officially sworn in by the City Clerk at a date still to be determined.

