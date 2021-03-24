Morgantown Holds Off Crosstown Rival University, 76-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown seized control in the second half to hand University its first loss of the season, 76-65.

Alec Poland led the Mohigans with 21 points and made five threes on the night. Carson Poffenberger added 14 and Brooks Gage had 14.

Blake Barkley paced UHS with a game-high 23 points. T.T. Brooks chipped in 13.

Morgantown improves to 6-1 overall. University drops to 5-1.

