Morgantown Holds Off Crosstown Rival University, 76-65

Mohigans hand Hawks first loss of season
Morgantown basketball
Morgantown basketball(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown seized control in the second half to hand University its first loss of the season, 76-65.

Alec Poland led the Mohigans with 21 points and made five threes on the night. Carson Poffenberger added 14 and Brooks Gage had 14.

Blake Barkley paced UHS with a game-high 23 points. T.T. Brooks chipped in 13.

Morgantown improves to 6-1 overall. University drops to 5-1.

