Morgantown man facing 10 felony charges after deputies find marijuana growing operation, other drugs and guns

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man is facing 10 felony charges after deputies find a marijuana growing operation at his home along with methamphetamine and guns.

On Sunday, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Tremont Street for a brandishing complaint. A victim told officials that when she attempted to leave the residence, Isaac C. King held a silver handgun to her head to stop her. The victim was able to run out of the residence and have a friend pick her up, according to the criminal complaint.

While King, 30, was detained by police, he allegedly told them that he did not have a firearm in the residence at all. Deputies obtained a search warrant for King’s residence. Inside deputies found 65 marijuana plants in a growing operation that included a system of lights and fans, 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, a jar of U.S, currency totaling $6,997 and five firearms: two silver handguns, an AK assault rifle, DPMS assault rifle and SKS rifle.

King was convicted of unlawful assault in 2011, making him prohibited from owning a firearm.

King’s 4-year-old daughter was also in the residence, sitting on the couch “next to drug paraphernalia,” according to the complaint.

King has been charged with child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, five counts of person prohibited from possessing a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and receiving or transferring stolen goods.

