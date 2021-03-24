Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest as a result of a brush fire, Monongalia County Emergency Management officials told 5 News.

Emergency personnel said calls of a brush fire at the 12,747-acre state forest came in just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The scene was finally cleared just after 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Several agencies from Monongalia and Preston Counties and from Pennsylvania were on the scene.

Some of the responding agencies included the West Virginia Division of Forestry, Mon County Drone Team, Monongalia County Brush Fire Team, the Cheat Lake Fire Department, and the Granville Fire Department.

