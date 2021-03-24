Pet Helpers: Bo and Duke

These handsome boys are Bo and Duke!

They are about 14 weeks old and 2 lbs, so they are going to be big dogs when they are fully grown. We are not really sure of the mix but maybe Rottweiler.

These boys are very active and will need training and an active family. They have received their first booster, their rabies shot, be dewormed, flea treated and micro chipped. A neuter appointment will be made for them in about a month.

If you would like to make one of these sweet boys part of your family you can find our application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application. The adoption fee is $150 they are being fostered in Morgantown, WV.

