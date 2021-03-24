Robert C. Byrd Cruises by North Marion, 61-22
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd proved once again why it is the top-ranked team in Class AAA rolling past North Marion, 61-22.
Bryson Lucas led the Flying Eagles with 16 points. Jeremiah King added 15.
Tariq Miller guided the Huskies with eight points. The game was North Marion’s first since its two-week pause due to COVID-19.
