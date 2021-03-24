Advertisement

Robert C. Byrd Cruises by North Marion, 61-22

Bryson Lucas led the Flying Eagles with 16 points
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd proved once again why it is the top-ranked team in Class AAA rolling past North Marion, 61-22.

Bryson Lucas led the Flying Eagles with 16 points. Jeremiah King added 15.

Tariq Miller guided the Huskies with eight points. The game was North Marion’s first since its two-week pause due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Isaiah James Edgell
Fairmont Police Department searching for missing man
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Clay-Battelle boys basketball
Clay-Battelle Surges Past Madonna, 57-49
Morgantown basketball
Morgantown Holds Off Crosstown Rival University, 76-65
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: GEORGIA TECH VS WEST VIRGINIA during the Division I Women’s...
West Virginia falls to Georgia Tech in Round 2 of NCAA tournament
Marshall WVU
WVU baseball falls to Marshall, 7-1