Robert C. Byrd Cruises by North Marion, 61-22

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd proved once again why it is the top-ranked team in Class AAA rolling past North Marion, 61-22.

Bryson Lucas led the Flying Eagles with 16 points. Jeremiah King added 15.

Tariq Miller guided the Huskies with eight points. The game was North Marion’s first since its two-week pause due to COVID-19.

