Sen. Manchin introduces bill aimed to protect personal data online

WASHINGTON, D.C. WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) led a group of 18 Senators in reintroducing the Data Care Act, aimed at protecting Americans’ personal data online.

The legislation would require websites, apps, and other online providers to take steps to safeguard personal information and stop the misuse of users’ data.

The Data Care Act establishes duties that will require providers to protect user data and will prohibit providers from using user data to their detriment:

Duty of Care – Must reasonably secure individual identifying data and promptly inform users of data breaches that involve sensitive information

Duty of Loyalty – May not use individual identifying data in ways that harm users

Duty of Confidentiality – Must ensure that the duties of care and loyalty extend to third parties when disclosing, selling, or sharing individual identifying data

Federal and State Enforcement – A violation of the duties will be treated as a violation of an FTC rule with fine authority. States may also bring civil enforcement actions, but the FTC can intervene. States and the FTC may go after both first- and third-party data collectors

Rulemaking Authority – FTC is granted rulemaking authority to implement the Act

“Far too often, websites and apps collect and misuse Americans’ personal data without their knowledge. While there are legal requirements to protect an individual’s information in sectors like banking and medical fields, online companies are not held to the same standard and are not required to protect their users’ data. The Data Care Act will help hold online companies accountable to safeguard consumers’ data and prevent continued misuse of this data. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join us in passing this commonsense legislation and I will work to ensure all West Virginians’ data and private information is protected,” said Senator Manchin.

