Advertisement

UPDATE: Scene cleared after single-vehicle accident, one person transported

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle accident at mile marker 143 on I-79 north resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, Monongalia County Emergency Services tell 5 News.

As of 10:25 a.m., traffic is clear and there aren’t any delays on I-79 north near mile mark 143 in Monongalia County.

Stick with 5News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Isaiah James Edgell
Fairmont Police Department searching for missing man
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse

Latest News

File image
Sen. Manchin introduces bill aimed to protect personal data online
Manchin Data Care Act
Manchin Data Care Act
UPDATE: Scene cleared after single-vehicle accident, one person transported
Single vehicle ax
Coopers Rock Fire
Coopers Rock Fire
FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico,...
States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales