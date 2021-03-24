UPDATE: Scene cleared after single-vehicle accident, one person transported

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle accident at mile marker 143 on I-79 north resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, Monongalia County Emergency Services tell 5 News.

As of 10:25 a.m., traffic is clear and there aren’t any delays on I-79 north near mile mark 143 in Monongalia County.

Stick with 5News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.