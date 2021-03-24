West Virginia opens spring football with high energy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football returned to the practice field for day 1 of spring football on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers transitioned from winter workouts to football activities for the first time since their Liberty Bowl win on December 31.

Head Coach Neal Brown said Wednesday that the Mountaineers will have to balance staying sharp & competitive while keeping players injury free.

For example, players such as All-Big 12 selections running back Leddie Brown, safety Tykee Smith, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo & defensive lineman Dante Stills have proven themselves on the gridiron and won’t see as many live game reps in the spring.

The quarterback position is an open competition between incumbent Jarret Doege, redshirt freshman Garrett Greene & Brown even mentioned newcomer Will “Goose” Crowder had a productive opening day.

The Mountaineers will practice for a month ahead of the Gold & Blue game on April 24.

