Advertisement

Where are they now: Austin Pollack

By Rachel Ramsey
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Once a journalist starts their career at WDTV, it eventually becomes your home away from home.

Austin Pollack, who is now an anchor at WITN, says he was like a lot of people graduating from college. He planned to move anywhere for a job.

Pollack was interested in baseball play-by-play and was calling games for a team that was in the same league as the West Virginia Black Bears before he found his home in North Central West Virginia.

“I spend a good bit of time in Morgantown, loved the area and I remember when the season was over, I was looking for reporting jobs and saw one in Bridgeport,” said Pollack. “I always loved the people in Morgantown and I always felt at home and it was comfortable.”

Pollack got the job at WDTV and spent almost 4 years reporting and anchoring the evening newscasts. He says he covered so much throughout his time from two teacher strikes to the Lena Lunsford trial in Lewis County. But Pollack says there is one story that he will never forget.

“There was a student at Robert C. Byrd High School, who had this incredible bond with the high school baseball coach,” said Pollack. “The student has downs syndrome and there was a video and the coach let the student up to the plate, round the bases, and score. It was such an incredible moment for that student, that coach, that team, that community.”

Pollack says a lot of lessons were learned while working in Bridgeport. Lessons that he says will carry on throughout his career as a journalist.

“When I started at WDTV, I felt so lost I did not know where I was going, I didn’t know how to manage my time. I think you really

learn in a way by failing,” said Pollack. “It was an opportunity to make my mistakes, learn from my mistakes, correct them, make sure you don’t do them again.”

It’s almost been two years since Pollack made his jump, but he says there will always be a piece of West Virginia wherever he goes.

“There are people that I worked with at WDTV, and I still talk to them easily every single day,” said Pollack. “They’ve become my best friends; They will be my best friends, I believe forever.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
Isaiah James Edgell
Fairmont Police Department searching for missing man
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse

Latest News

East side fire station plaque.
Fairmont council approves grant for fire station
Fairmont City Council approves a grant request Tuesday to aid the new east side fire station
Fairmont City Council approves a grant request Tuesday to aid the new east side fire station
Fair Pay Act
Delegates and advocates join forces urging WV Legislature to pass Fair Pay Act
Fair Pay Act
National Equal Pay Day
Gilmer County Bomb Threat
Gilmer County High School has two bomb threats in one week, parents not happy with handling of situation