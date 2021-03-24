Advertisement

WVa DHHR: Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance applications available

The West Virginia DHHR did not confirm the location of the case reported in the state.
The West Virginia DHHR did not confirm the location of the case reported in the state.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (ELIEAP) are being accepted until Friday, April 30, or until funds are exhausted.

This federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

To be eligible for ELIEAP, a past-due bill or termination notice is required. Eligibility is also based on income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Households must also meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. Any income received from Social Security or the Veterans Administration will be excluded.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for ELIEAP Fiscal Year 2021 are listed below:

Household SizeGross Monthly Income Limit
1$1,931
2$2,525
3$3,119
4$3,713
5$4,307
6$4,901
7$5,495
8$6,089
9$6,683
10$7,277

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for ELIEAP.

Applications for ELIEAP may be obtained at local DHHR offices. Due to COVID-19, the face-to-face interview requirement has been waived. Completed applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A copy of the past-due bill or termination notice must be submitted with the application.

A copy of the application may be obtained by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Isaiah James Edgell
Fairmont Police Department searching for missing man
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse

Latest News

File image
Sen. Manchin introduces bill aimed to protect personal data online
Manchin Data Care Act
Manchin Data Care Act
UPDATE: Scene cleared after single-vehicle accident, one person transported
Single vehicle ax
Coopers Rock Fire
Coopers Rock Fire
FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico,...
States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales