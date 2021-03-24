Advertisement

WVa Supreme Court denies new trial request for former Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of 17 counts of falsifying accounts

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic(AP Newsroom)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals denied a request from a former Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy for a new trial.

A Harrison County jury convicted Timothy Rock on 17 counts of falsifying accounts and one count of conspiracy in August of 2019. This happened after discrepancies were found in accounts that logged controlled drug buys.

Read the full memorandum decision from the West Virginia Supreme Court here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
Isaiah James Edgell
Fairmont Police Department searching for missing man
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse

Latest News

East side fire station plaque.
Fairmont council approves grant for fire station
Fairmont City Council approves a grant request Tuesday to aid the new east side fire station
Fairmont City Council approves a grant request Tuesday to aid the new east side fire station
Fair Pay Act
Delegates and advocates join forces urging WV Legislature to pass Fair Pay Act
Fair Pay Act
National Equal Pay Day
Gilmer County Bomb Threat
Gilmer County High School has two bomb threats in one week, parents not happy with handling of situation