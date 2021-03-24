WVa Supreme Court denies new trial request for former Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of 17 counts of falsifying accounts

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals denied a request from a former Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy for a new trial.

A Harrison County jury convicted Timothy Rock on 17 counts of falsifying accounts and one count of conspiracy in August of 2019. This happened after discrepancies were found in accounts that logged controlled drug buys.

Read the full memorandum decision from the West Virginia Supreme Court here.

