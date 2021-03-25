Active cases continue to rise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia continues to see a rise in Covid-19 cases Thursday with nearly 5700 active cases.

That number has been climbing for the past 3 days. State health officials reported 433 new cases Thursday morning.

The last time the state reported more than 400 new cases was this time last month.

Covid-19 related hospitalizations are also up with 219 people in the hospital.

On the vaccination front, more than 280,000 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

