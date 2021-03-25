Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | March 25th, 2021

A warm day, with afternoon thunderstorms.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start the day off with clear and calm skies, reaching a high around 75 degrees by about 2 in the afternoon. However, clouds start to build by this time, and we’ll start to see some rain beginning around 3 or 4. This rain is accompanied by thunderstorms, but strong winds move in with the start of the Thunder. Although the thunderstorms end by about 7 on Friday morning, the wind will continue into the afternoon on Friday. We could see gusts anywhere between 30 and 40 miles per hour. The rain and winds cool us down on Friday, so that we only reach the low-to-mid 60s. On Saturday, our skies are much clearer in the morning, and we reach the 70s early in the afternoon, but some clouds begin to build and we could see a couple of scattered showers in the late evening. These showers continue overnight into Sunday, and rainfall continues through the entire day on Sunday. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday morning. Our temperatures will only reach the low 50s on Monday, but our skies do begin to clear headed into the afternoon. Then, our temperatures will rise back up into the mid-60s on Tuesday, under some more sunshine.

Today: Clouds build through the day, with thunderstorms at night. High: 76.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms continue, strong wind gusts begin. Low: 58.

Friday: Strong wind gusts, much chillier. High: 62.

Saturday: We warm back up under plenty of sunshine. High: 74.

