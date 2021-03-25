Advertisement

‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested...
FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested Development" Season Five in Los Angeles. Walter, who played a scheming matriarch in television series, has died. She was 80. Walter's death was confirmed Thursday, March 25, 2021, by her daughter, Brooke Bowman. The actor's best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood's 1971 thriller, “Play Misty for Me."(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jessica Walter, who played a scheming matriarch in TV’s “Arrested Development,” has died. She was 80.

Walter’s death was confirmed Thursday by her daughter, Brooke Bowman.

The actor’s best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 thriller, “Play Misty for Me.”

Walter’s daughter said the actor will be remembered for her work and for her wit, class and love of life.

Walter’s feature debut was in the 1964 film “Lilith,” with Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg and Gene Hackman, who was also on his first film.

She also snagged a role in John Frankenheimer’s racing epic “Grand Prix,” from 1966, as the glamorous but discontented wife of a Formula One racer who falls for another driver. That same year she appeared in Sidney Lumet’s “The Group,” a female-led ensemble about the graduates of a prestigious university (Walter played the catty Libby), and acted for Lumet again in 1968′s “Bye Bye Braverman.”

