Advertisement

Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related

Jeanie Evans
Jeanie Evans(Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The death of an Atchison Co. woman is under investigation as possibly being vaccine-related; however, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it would be premature to say that her cause of death was the COVID-19 vaccine.

The KDHE says it became aware on Thursday morning of the death of 68-year-old Jeanie Evans. It said she was vaccinated in Jefferson Co. and according to the local health department, appropriate CDC guidelines were followed.

According to the KDHE, during the waiting period, after Evans received the vaccine, she began to experience anaphylaxis and medical treatment was given. It said she was then taken to a local hospital where she later died. KDHE said in a news release that the death will be fully investigated in accordance with standard protocol.

The KDHE said until the investigation is complete, the assignment of a specific cause of Evans’ death is premature.

According to the KDHE, the health department entered the death into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, VAERS, which is a national vaccine surveillance program run by the CDC and FDA. VAERS tracks adverse events reported from all types of vaccines and vaccine manufacturers.

The KDHE said anytime a death or adverse event happens after vaccinations, the case is required to be reported to VAERS. It said the process allows the agencies to monitor adverse events that could be related to vaccinations. As is standard protocol, it said the death will be fully reviewed.

According to the KDHE, the VAERS report will help inform a more thorough investigation that can conclusively find the specific cause of death of the woman.

The KDHE said its thoughts and condolences go out to the woman’s family.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
30.5 acres caught fire Tuesday night. The fire was contained early Wednesday morning.
Coopers Rock State Forest fire burns over 30 acres, officials use containment operations as a learning experience
Isaac C. King
Morgantown man facing 10 felony charges after deputies find marijuana growing operation, other drugs and guns
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire

Latest News

State officials pivot attention to vaccinate younger population amid variant concerns
State officials pivot attention to vaccinate younger population amid variant concerns USE
West Virginia House passes transgender athlete bill
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday- March 25
Bike thefts on rise
Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of increase in bicycle thefts
Increase in bicycle thefts, Deputies say (3)
Increase in bicycle thefts, Deputies say (3)