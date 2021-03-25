BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Darlene N. Stead, 54, of Clarksburg, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021. She was born in Morgantown on July 7, 1966, a daughter of the late Robert L. Stead and Alice Butcher Stead Barker. She is survived by her companion, Marvin Griffith; an aunt, Alliedine Myers, Bridgeport; and several cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. She was a graduate of South Harrison High School and had previously worked at Hills Department Store. For the past year, she has been a caregiver through Family Services. She was an active member of Forward Church, where she had previously been in the choir. She enjoyed being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, shopping, and babysitting. Friends may call at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 3 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, with Pastor Mark Greaver presiding. Darlene will be laid to rest next to her mother at Sunset Memorial Park.

