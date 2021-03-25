Delegates and advocates join forces urging WV Legislature to pass Fair Pay Act

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday is equal pay day and legislators and advocates are recognizing the day by joining forces.

They are urging the West Virginia legislature to pass the Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Law. Women in the United States earn 82 cents for every dollar earned by men.

West Virginia women earn even less.

One of those who are sponsoring the bill is Delegate Barbara Fleischauer from Monongalia County.

“They [Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan] were geniuses from West Virginia. They were not paid fairly and they helped our country land a person on the moon. It’s just so insulting and its insulting that so many women and men don’t know what other people are making at work and get low balled when they first get a job,” said Fleischauer.

The act has to be placed on a committee by the end of the week.

