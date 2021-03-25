Elkins COVID-19 vaccine clinic volunteers presented key to city

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 vaccination clinic volunteers in Elkins were recognized for the work they’ve been doing Thursday.

Elkins Mayor Van Broughton presented the volunteers with a key to the city at the Phil Gainer Community Center, where they have been administering coronavirus vaccine doses.

Nearly 8,000 vaccine doses have been administered at the vaccine clinics since the city’s first clinic on January 13. The mayor tells 5 News he’s blown away by the amount of volunteer involvement.

Mayor Broughton said, “It’s interesting to see how much the county population has been vaccinated so far but for just one place, one facility to do 8,000 since last january, that’s huge. That’s big.”

Davis Health System says that more than 250 individual volunteers have given over 18,700 volunteer hours in this vaccination effort.

