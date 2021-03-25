Advertisement

Fairmont council approves grant for fire station

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont city council approves a grant request Tuesday to aid the new east side fire station.

Totaling more than $137,000 Fire Chief Ed Simmons tells 5 news the grant can help “Defray the cost of construction.”

The new fire station costed a little over $3,000,000.

Construction began in August of last year and Simmons tells us it’s now 60% complete.

“It’s updated you can see the garage doors are much bigger than the one down the street so we can get larger apparatus in. It’s a two base station so we’re really excited about it and hopefully if we can get the Scott Electric Foundation grant, it’ll help us get some needed furnishings and fixtures for the fire station,” said Simmons.

The fire chief says constructing is set to finish sometime between the end of September and beginning of October.

