Fairmont Senior Remains Undefeated Downing Lincoln, 60-27

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior remained undefeated Wednesday with a convincing win at Lincoln, 60-27.

WVU commit Marley Washenitz scored a game-high 17 points for the Polar Bears. Laynie Beresford added 13.

Madi Martin paced the Cougars with seven points. Sydney McDougal and Ashlyn Riley each had 5.

With the victory, Fairmont Senior improves to 10-0 overall. Lincoln drops to 3-6.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.