Advertisement

Fairmont Senior Remains Undefeated Downing Lincoln, 60-27

Polar Bears are now 10-0
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior remained undefeated Wednesday with a convincing win at Lincoln, 60-27.

WVU commit Marley Washenitz scored a game-high 17 points for the Polar Bears. Laynie Beresford added 13.

Madi Martin paced the Cougars with seven points. Sydney McDougal and Ashlyn Riley each had 5.

With the victory, Fairmont Senior improves to 10-0 overall. Lincoln drops to 3-6.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
30.5 acres caught fire Tuesday night. The fire was contained early Wednesday morning.
Coopers Rock State Forest fire burns over 30 acres, officials use containment operations as a learning experience
Isaac C. King
Morgantown man facing 10 felony charges after deputies find marijuana growing operation, other drugs and guns

Latest News

WVU men's soccer
Fairmont’s Swiger scores lone goal as WVU knocks off No. 8 Marshall, 1-0
Tykee Smith
WVU Star Safety Smith Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
5 Sports Podcast Episode 11: Doug Feinberg
Fairmont Senior Cheer
Fairmont Senior cheerleading celebrates state title