Fairmont’s Swiger scores lone goal as WVU knocks off No. 8 Marshall, 1-0
Swiger’s first goal of his Mountaineer career
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior alum Ike Swiger knocked home a dime from Luke McCormick in the 65′ minute as West Virginia knocked off No. 8 Marshall, 1-0.
Steven Tekesky was stellar in the net for the Mountaineers, tallying 6 saves including 5 in the first half.
WVU moves to 4-2 overall and will play at MAC rival Bowling Green on Sundy at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.