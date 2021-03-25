Fairmont’s Swiger scores lone goal as WVU knocks off No. 8 Marshall, 1-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior alum Ike Swiger knocked home a dime from Luke McCormick in the 65′ minute as West Virginia knocked off No. 8 Marshall, 1-0.

Steven Tekesky was stellar in the net for the Mountaineers, tallying 6 saves including 5 in the first half.

WVU moves to 4-2 overall and will play at MAC rival Bowling Green on Sundy at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.