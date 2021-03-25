Gusty winds on the way to West Virginia tonight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gusty winds could bring problems to W.Va. Thursday and Friday.

Most of the severe weather threat is gone, although there is still the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday night, which could bring some gusts with them. However, the biggest issue is more gusty winds will come overnight into Friday, from a different source.

National Weather Service offices in both Charleston and Pittsburgh have issued High Wind Advisories for practically all of North-Central West Virginia. The southern and central counties of NCWV, such as Harrison, Braxton, Doddridge and Gilmer counties, are under a Wind Advisory from 2 AM to 3 PM Friday. The northern counties, such as Marion and Monongalia counties, will see Wind Advisories from 5 AM to 6 PM Friday The mountain counties, such as Preston, Tucker and Randolph counties, are under High Wind Warnings from 5 AM to 6 PM Friday. Counties under the Wind Advisories could see gusts of up to 50 mph, with sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph. This means that the winds could blow around unsecured objects. They could also damage trees and power lines, potentially resulting in power outages. Areas under the high wind warnings, which are the mountain counties, could see more widespread power outages, as gusts push up to 60 mph in some areas. In addition, in some areas, gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. These gusty winds will last from the overnight hours into the late-afternoon, which means we’ll see impacts in the morning commute and with power lines for much of the morning.

Make sure you have a severe weather plan in place, in case we do see severe thunderstorms Thursday night. Make sure you have a place to shelter at, and make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts. For those gusty winds, make sure any outdoor objects, like chairs, are secured, and be careful driving. Make sure your items that use power, like phones, are charged up tonight, in case you lose power. And if you see objects on the roads, like power lines, don’t touch them, but call the necessary authorities.

As for why this is happening, this is because of a complex low-pressure system. A low-pressure system is moving in from the south, and as it does, the cold front will have some instability associated with it, which is why a few showers and thunderstorms might happen Thursday night. Additionally, the system is bringing gusty winds in the upper portions of the atmosphere. Some of these winds will move down into the surface, which is why we’re seeing those gusty winds coming in. In short, the system moving in is powerful, and that’s why we’re seeing this threat.

Make sure you have plans in place in case we do see thunderstorms, and definitely make sure to drive safely and secure loose objects for the winds coming. Have a safe night.

