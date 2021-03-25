Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of increase in bicycle thefts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department says during this time of year, they begin to see an increase in reports of stolen bicycles.

“For whatever reason, there has been a lot of bicycle theft, and more people using bicycles to commit other crimes that we’ve noticed,” said Chief Deputy of the Harrison county Sheriff Department Scott Lattea.

Lattea says that they see it the most in highly populated residential areas and within town, so the best thing to do is to make sure they’re locked up or out of reach from a thief.

“Most times we don’t find those, or if we do find the bike, it’s hard to match up with the victim who lost their bike,” Lattea says.

This is why all officers ask that you report it and if you can provide them with an extra piece of information, that might make all the difference.

Lattea continues, “A lot of the bicycles will have a serial number on it, with the make and model, if you can keep that and be able to give that to us, we can always know if that is their bike if we find that serial number and get that back to them.”

Another tip that Lattea mentioned is putting some form of identification on the bike that isn’t immediately noticeable, like under the seat or in between the handlebar. That way if the thief somehow removes the serial number, there’s still another way to identify the bicycle.

