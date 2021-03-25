Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 24, 2021

Another Dry and Calm Night Expected Tonight, But Tomorrow, Rain and T-Storms Will Cause Problems!
By Joseph Williams
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was nice, with highs in the mid-70s. Tonight, we’ll stay dry but cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s, due to cloud cover and southerly winds, so tonight will be awesome. Heading into tomorrow morning, we still stay dry, and we’ll reach highs in the upper-70s. But by the late-afternoon, showers, and even a thunderstorm or two, start rolling in. This comes as another low-pressure system rides up into the Great Lakes. More rain comes at night, as the cold front sweeps into WV. Depending on how much energy is in the system, some severe thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain (which could bring between 0.5 to 1 inches of rain and cause slick roads), so we’ll be watching this system carefully. Just have a severe weather plan and a way to get warnings just in case. Owing to the intensity of the system, heading into Friday morning, we’ll see some gusty winds, with some gusts of 40 mph and higher possible. This could mean damage to trees and power lines, so we’ll be watching carefully to see what happens. By the time the rain stops fall, we’ll likely see between 0.5 to 1 inch of rain. By the evening hours on Friday, skies should begin to clear, and we’ll be much calmer. Then we have a dry Saturday afternoon, with highs in the 60s, before more rain comes on Sunday. After that, we stay dry for the start of next week.

Tonight: We’ll be dry tonight, with lows in the 50s, due to clouds and southerly winds. Go out and enjoy tonight while you can. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: We’ll be really warm tomorrow, with highs in the 70s. However, by the afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms start coming in as the low-pressure system closes in. More rain comes at night. Some t-storms could be problematic, so we’ll be watching carefully. High: 74.

Friday: Gusty winds arrive overnight into the morning hours, with the rain leaving before 8 AM. By the late-afternoon, calmer weather will arrive, with skies beginning to clear. High: 64.

Saturday: Dry weather for the weekend, as an area of high-pressure keeps us dry. Skies will be mostly clear. High: 68.

