Advertisement

Mary Jane (Repep) Wadsworth Raschella

Mary Jane (Repep) Wadsworth Raschella
Mary Jane (Repep) Wadsworth Raschella(Mary Jane (Repep) Wadsworth Raschella)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Jane (Repep) Wadsworth Raschella, 89, formally of East Grafton Rd, Walnut Grove Community, and the Smithtown Community, Morgantown, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 9, 1931 in Fairmont; the daughter of late Theodore Repep and Mary Ann (Sell) McRobie. Mary Jane loved camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, cooking, and crocheting. She worked at Stoud’s Family Resturant as a cook and at the Westinghouse Lamp Plant. She attended both St. Peter’s Catholic School and East Fairmont High School. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mary Jane will be remembered for having a big heart and always volunteering at Triune-Halleck Fire Department and Smithtown School where her four children attended. She loved her husband, her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Linda Kirby of NC; son, Robert (Patty) Wadsworth of Morgantown; as well as many cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husbands, Glenn Wadsworth, father of her four children, and Santo Raschella; her son, John Wadsworth; her daughter, Carol Ann Freeland; granddaughter, Sechenna (Cookie) Lambert; granddaughter, Tina Kirby Alvarez; her son-in-law, William Kirby; and maternal grandparents, Giovanni (John) and Rose Sell. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A catholic funeral liturgy will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. with Father Jojan Joseph, presiding. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
30.5 acres caught fire Tuesday night. The fire was contained early Wednesday morning.
Coopers Rock State Forest fire burns over 30 acres, officials use containment operations as a learning experience
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
Isaac C. King
Morgantown man facing 10 felony charges after deputies find marijuana growing operation, other drugs and guns

Latest News

Clyde Dexter Daniels
Clyde Dexter Daniels
Devona Ann “Bonnie” Smallwood
Devona Ann “Bonnie” Smallwood
Elouise Jean Raikes
Elouise Jean Raikes
Albert Joseph Lehosit
Albert Joseph Lehosit