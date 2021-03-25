Mary Jane (Repep) Wadsworth Raschella, 89, formally of East Grafton Rd, Walnut Grove Community, and the Smithtown Community, Morgantown, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 9, 1931 in Fairmont; the daughter of late Theodore Repep and Mary Ann (Sell) McRobie. Mary Jane loved camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, cooking, and crocheting. She worked at Stoud’s Family Resturant as a cook and at the Westinghouse Lamp Plant. She attended both St. Peter’s Catholic School and East Fairmont High School. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mary Jane will be remembered for having a big heart and always volunteering at Triune-Halleck Fire Department and Smithtown School where her four children attended. She loved her husband, her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Linda Kirby of NC; son, Robert (Patty) Wadsworth of Morgantown; as well as many cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husbands, Glenn Wadsworth, father of her four children, and Santo Raschella; her son, John Wadsworth; her daughter, Carol Ann Freeland; granddaughter, Sechenna (Cookie) Lambert; granddaughter, Tina Kirby Alvarez; her son-in-law, William Kirby; and maternal grandparents, Giovanni (John) and Rose Sell. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A catholic funeral liturgy will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. with Father Jojan Joseph, presiding. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.