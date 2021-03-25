Mountaineer starting forward Matthews Jr. to enter NCAA transfer portal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer movement to the NCAA transfer portal continues.

Starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the latest WVU player to announce his intent to transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

bet on yourself

the marathon continues pic.twitter.com/yUFTQYMFlb — Emmitt Matthews Jr. (@THEDOOSKIE) March 25, 2021

Matthews Jr. started 25 of West Virginia’s 29 games in 2021 averaging 7.7 points and 4 rebounds.

In his three seasons at WVU, he averaged 6 points and 3 rebounds.

His best game as a Mountaineer came in the Big 12 tournament in his freshman season in 2019, when he scored 28 points in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, including this SportsCenter dunk.

