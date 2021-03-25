Advertisement

Mountaineer starting forward Matthews Jr. to enter NCAA transfer portal

Joins guard Jordan McCabe who entered portal on Monday
Emmitt Matthews Jr
Emmitt Matthews Jr(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer movement to the NCAA transfer portal continues.

Starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the latest WVU player to announce his intent to transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Matthews Jr. started 25 of West Virginia’s 29 games in 2021 averaging 7.7 points and 4 rebounds.

In his three seasons at WVU, he averaged 6 points and 3 rebounds.

His best game as a Mountaineer came in the Big 12 tournament in his freshman season in 2019, when he scored 28 points in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, including this SportsCenter dunk.

