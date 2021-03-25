Police remove 2nd Mountain Valley protester from tree stand

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The second and last protester who’s been blocking construction of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia has been removed from a tree stand.

The Roanoke Times reports that the man from Massachusetts was taken down Wednesday by law enforcement officers who used a construction crane.

Another protester, a woman from Vermont, had been removed from her tree stand on Tuesday.

Authorities have charged Alexander Samuel Parker Lowe, 24, of Worcester, Massachusetts with obstructing justice and interfering with property rights. The other protester, Claire Marian Fiocco, 23, of Dorset, Vermont, was charged with interfering with the property rights.

Both Fiocco and Lowe were being held without bond on Wednesday. It’s unclear if they’ve hired attorneys.

Since 2018, protesters have blocked construction workers from felling the last remaining trees along pipeline’s 300-mile route through West Virginia and Virginia.

A judge ordered their removal in November and authorized a forced extraction if they refused to come down.

