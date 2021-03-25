Advertisement

Police remove 2nd Mountain Valley protester from tree stand

Officials from Montgomery County, Christiansburg and State Police work to remove tree sitters...
Officials from Montgomery County, Christiansburg and State Police work to remove tree sitters protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The second and last protester who’s been blocking construction of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia has been removed from a tree stand.

The Roanoke Times reports that the man from Massachusetts was taken down Wednesday by law enforcement officers who used a construction crane.

Another protester, a woman from Vermont, had been removed from her tree stand on Tuesday.

Authorities have charged Alexander Samuel Parker Lowe, 24, of Worcester, Massachusetts with obstructing justice and interfering with property rights. The other protester, Claire Marian Fiocco, 23, of Dorset, Vermont, was charged with interfering with the property rights.

Both Fiocco and Lowe were being held without bond on Wednesday. It’s unclear if they’ve hired attorneys.

Since 2018, protesters have blocked construction workers from felling the last remaining trees along pipeline’s 300-mile route through West Virginia and Virginia.

A judge ordered their removal in November and authorized a forced extraction if they refused to come down.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
30.5 acres caught fire Tuesday night. The fire was contained early Wednesday morning.
Coopers Rock State Forest fire burns over 30 acres, officials use containment operations as a learning experience
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
Isaac C. King
Morgantown man facing 10 felony charges after deputies find marijuana growing operation, other drugs and guns

Latest News

Arrests made March 9th, 2021
Two charged in Preston County man’s murder
West Virginia continues to see a rise in Covid-19 cases Thursday with nearly 5700 active cases.
Active cases continue to rise
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 25 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 25 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Cut-in 3 25 2021
Anna Hamelin Cut-in 3 25 2021