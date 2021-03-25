State officials pivot attention to vaccinate younger population amid variant concerns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced the state’s pivot to vaccinating the younger populations during his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing.

“We are seeing a transmission. A significant transmission occurring within our young people. So we are going to make a real effort to get our younger people vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said.

With the move this week to drop vaccine restrictions for those 16 and older, West Virginia has, again, leaped the nation in vaccine distribution. But a driving factor for this move was the fear of transmission among younger populations, especially as the U.K. variant of the virus continues to spread.

“We know that there are three predominant variants or mutations right now, there is the UK strain, there is the South African strain, then there is the Brazilian strain,” explained Dr. Kathryn Moffett, pediatrician at WVU Medicine and Division Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Anye Amjad reported Wednesday that 24 cases of the U.K. variant have been found in West Virginia so far. Included in that report are two WVU students, who the university announced were diagnosed in February.

In extending the vaccinations to those late teenagers and early 20-year-olds, state officials are hoping to protect them from a virus that research hints, could hit harder than the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“There is evidence that with the UK strain that we may be more contagious, be more likely to pass it, and it may make us a little bit sicker,” Dr. Moffett said.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Dr. Clay Marsh mentioned the potential spread caused by sports teams traveling. WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan says they have strategies for every season’s sports to help combat this issue. Focusing on the coaching role, Dolan described a process where athletes would be interviewed prior to any team event to ensure the student is not showing any signs of illness. If there are signs of spread, the team will be required to follow the county’s health guidelines.

“I will anticipate we will continue to have little hiccups for the next three-to-four weeks before we get into the playoffs. Hopefully, it settles down,” Dolan said.

Dr. Moffett suggests the best way to keep these hiccups from happening is to vaccinate anyone who can receive the vaccine.

“Get vaccinated, get the coaches all vaccinated, get the parents all vaccinated, get any kid 16 and up vaccinated,” Dr. Moffett said.

