Two charged in Preston County man’s murder

Arrests made March 9th, 2021
Arrests made March 9th, 2021(Preston County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of 63 year-old John “Johnny” Uphold. In a news release, Sheriff Deputies said Uphold is from Albright, WV and died March 9th, “of wounds suffered from an attack while he was walking out of his house on his way to work.”

Deputies arrested Zachary Saunders, 34 years-old, and his, “longtime live-in girlfriend” Stephanie Heath, 34, and charged them with First Degree Murder. Saunders is Upton’s step-son according to the release.

An autopsy done by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Uphold died from “several blows to his head with a blunt object.”

According to the release, Saunders and Heath were both charged on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Both are incarcerated without bond within the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

