“Underrated” West playing with a chip on his shoulder for Notre Dame

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame point guard Jaidyn West is our latest Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

The junior is averaging 25 points, 6 rebounds & 4 assists through four games. That includes a 38 point performance last week against Poca & Virginia commit Isaac McKneely.

West currently holds a Division I offer from Youngstown State and is receiving interest from other DI programs.

Just this week, his older brother, Jarrod, announced that he would leave Marshall after a record breaking 4 year career and use his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

