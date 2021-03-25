Upshur County man sentenced for making a bomb

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - William John Clark, of Buckhannon, was sentenced on Thursday to 57 months of incarceration for making a bomb, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Clark, 62, pled guilty to one count of “Making a Destructive Device” in August 2020. He admitted to making an explosive bomb, which wasn’t registered as required by law. Clark set off a pipe bomb outside of a home following a verbal disagreement with someone in the neighborhood. The crime occurred in March 2020 in Upshur County. Clark was also fined $5,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.