Advertisement

Upshur County man sentenced for making a bomb

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - William John Clark, of Buckhannon, was sentenced on Thursday to 57 months of incarceration for making a bomb, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Clark, 62, pled guilty to one count of “Making a Destructive Device” in August 2020. He admitted to making an explosive bomb, which wasn’t registered as required by law. Clark set off a pipe bomb outside of a home following a verbal disagreement with someone in the neighborhood. The crime occurred in March 2020 in Upshur County. Clark was also fined $5,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
30.5 acres caught fire Tuesday night. The fire was contained early Wednesday morning.
Coopers Rock State Forest fire burns over 30 acres, officials use containment operations as a learning experience
Isaac C. King
Morgantown man facing 10 felony charges after deputies find marijuana growing operation, other drugs and guns
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire

Latest News

State officials pivot attention to vaccinate younger population amid variant concerns
State officials pivot attention to vaccinate younger population amid variant concerns USE
West Virginia House passes transgender athlete bill
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday- March 25
Bike thefts on rise
Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of increase in bicycle thefts
Increase in bicycle thefts, Deputies say (3)
Increase in bicycle thefts, Deputies say (3)