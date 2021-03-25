Webster Springs girl diagnosed with aplastic anemia getting support from first responders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An 8-year-old girl diagnosed with aplastic anemia from Webster Springs is getting support from first responders.

All emergency services in Taylor County got together and sounded their sirens to support Peyton in her battle.

Lieutenant Gavin Watkins from the Taylor County EMS tells 5 News an employee who works for the emergency service is from Webster Springs and her daughter is friends with Peyton’s mother. Watkins says they wanted to show that peyton has support from everywhere in west virginia.

”This whole thing with peyton was very important to one of our employees here and because we’re such a small close-knit family organization here. If it’s important to us, it’s important to all of us,” said the Lieutenant.

The Lieutenant says they’re planning another show of support for next friday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.