Advertisement

White House to spend $10 billion to bolster vaccine effort

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House announced Thursday that it is dedicating another $10 billion to try to drive up vaccination rates in low-income, minority and rural enclaves throughout the country.

The effort, which is funded through the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed earlier this month, will include $6 billion in funding for community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and other preventive health care for populations at higher risk for the virus.

President Joe Biden’s administration, which will start distributing the money in April to nearly 1,400 centers across the country, said health centers can also use the funding to modify and improve infrastructure and add mobile units.

In addition, the Biden administration said it is allotting $3 billion to bolster “vaccine confidence.” The money, which will be parceled out to 64 jurisdictions, can be used by rural, faith-based organizations and by food assistance and housing nonprofits in high-poverty communities to conduct door-to-door outreach and education efforts to urge eligible people to schedule vaccination appointments.

Some of the funding will also be spent to help dialysis clinics provide COVID-19 vaccinations to people receiving dialysis and health care personnel in the clinics.

About $300 million is earmarked for community health worker services to support COVID-19 prevention and control, and an additional $32 million is for training, technical assistance and evaluation, the White House said.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 545,000 people in the United States, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
30.5 acres caught fire Tuesday night. The fire was contained early Wednesday morning.
Coopers Rock State Forest fire burns over 30 acres, officials use containment operations as a learning experience
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
Isaac C. King
Morgantown man facing 10 felony charges after deputies find marijuana growing operation, other drugs and guns

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground...
Ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide
Anna Hamelin Cut-in 3 25 2021
Anna Hamelin Cut-in 3 25 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 25 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 25 2021 6 AM