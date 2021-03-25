Advertisement

WVU Star Safety Smith Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Junior was named First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus last year
Tykee Smith
Tykee Smith(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU star junior safety Tykee Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Smith announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday night. Last year, he was named a First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus and an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection.

Last season, Smith tied the team-lead with two interceptions, ranked second with eight tackles for loss and fourth with 61 total tackles.

In two years with the Mountaineers, he has totaled four interceptions, 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 13 passes defended. In 2019, he was named a Football Writers Association of America All-American and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honoree.

