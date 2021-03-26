Active Cases Continue to Rise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia continues to see a spike in Covid-19 cases. The latest report released by the DHHR shows nearly 500 new cases Friday.

It’s the highest number of new cases the state has reported since the beginning of February.

Active cases now stand at 5,811. That’s an increase of 654 cases since March 13th, but still down from the beginning of the month when active cases stood at 6,997.

There has also been a spike in hospitalizations with over 230 people hospitalized for complications resulting from Covid-19.

West Virginia continues vaccination efforts though, as more than 293,000 people are now fully vaccinated in the state.

