Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | March 26th, 2021

Showers and wind to start the day, with a drier afternoon.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We will continue to see strong wind gusts through the remainder of the morning, and they start to calm down headed into the afternoon. Before then, we could see winds anywhere between 40 and 50 miles an hour, and temperatures reaching highs only in the mid-fifties. On Saturday though, we begin to recover from the system. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s. The rain makes its way back for Sunday though, with thunderstorms beginning in the early hours of the morning and rain continuing throughout the day on Sunday. We will see some wind gusts around 25 miles per hour, but the rain dies down after dinner time and the winds die down overnight. We’ll catch lots of sunshine on Monday, and plenty of drier air, but temperatures only reach the low 50s. Then, temperatures will be back in the low-to-mid 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, but we do have a chance for some rain sprinkles both days. Saturday looks like it will be our last warm and sunny day for a while, so enjoy it!

Today: Rain and wind continue through the morning, with a drier afternoon. High: 62.

Tonight: Clouds roll through but we stay dry. Low: 43.

Saturday: We warm back up under plenty of sunshine. High: 74.

Sunday: A stormy day with plenty of rain. High: 63.

