Bridgeport Police warn West Virginians of phone and internet scams

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(KOLO-TV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is reminding West Virginians to be aware of telephone and internet scams that continue to cause problems in the community.

If you or someone you know receives a phone call and the caller requests personal information, and claims to be the IRS or that a family member has been arrested and they need money mailed to them to post their bond, do not follow the instructions.

Additionally, if the person claims to be with the FBI or another law enforcement agency and requests gift cards, do not purchase them for the caller. A law enforcement agency will not ask for gift cards.

