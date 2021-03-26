Bryan “Mickey” Mitchell Hardman, 76, of Horner, awakened to eternal life on Monday, March 22, 2021. He passed unexpectedly on his family farm in Horner.He was born in Lewis County on October 17, 1944, the son of the late William Jennings “Bryan” Hardman and Delma Ruth Skeens Hardman. In addition to his parents, Mickey was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his wife, Sandra Kay Hewitt; one step-son, Jim Hoge; and one granddaughter, Abby Hoge.Those cherishing their memories of Mickey’s strong-willed nature are two step-children: Donald Hoge and wife, Jonie, of Summersville, and Deborah McCall and husband, Rick, of Rainelle; three siblings: Jan Long of Weston, Carolyn Skinner of Jane Lew, and Marilyn “Kay” McCue and husband, Joseph, of Horner; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren.Mickey graduated from Weston High School in 1962. He was Christian by faith and attended The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon. Mickey was a United States Army Veteran and was a self-employed Heavy Equipment Operator. Most of his time was spent tinkering on electronics and helping others. He was frequently referred to as “Mr. Fix-It” because no matter the item or the problem, Mickey could fix it. He was a very giving soul and would gift the shirt off his back for anyone in need.Mickey’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Bryan “Mickey” Mitchell Hardman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

