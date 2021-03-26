Advertisement

Bryan “Mickey” Mitchell Hardman

Bryan “Mickey” Mitchell Hardman
Bryan “Mickey” Mitchell Hardman(Bryan “Mickey” Mitchell Hardman)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bryan “Mickey” Mitchell Hardman, 76, of Horner, awakened to eternal life on Monday, March 22, 2021. He passed unexpectedly on his family farm in Horner.He was born in Lewis County on October 17, 1944, the son of the late William Jennings “Bryan” Hardman and Delma Ruth Skeens Hardman. In addition to his parents, Mickey was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his wife, Sandra Kay Hewitt; one step-son, Jim Hoge; and one granddaughter, Abby Hoge.Those cherishing their memories of Mickey’s strong-willed nature are two step-children: Donald Hoge and wife, Jonie, of Summersville, and Deborah McCall and husband, Rick, of Rainelle; three siblings: Jan Long of Weston, Carolyn Skinner of Jane Lew, and Marilyn “Kay” McCue and husband, Joseph, of Horner; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren.Mickey graduated from Weston High School in 1962. He was Christian by faith and attended The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon. Mickey was a United States Army Veteran and was a self-employed Heavy Equipment Operator. Most of his time was spent tinkering on electronics and helping others. He was frequently referred to as “Mr. Fix-It” because no matter the item or the problem, Mickey could fix it. He was a very giving soul and would gift the shirt off his back for anyone in need.Mickey’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Bryan “Mickey” Mitchell Hardman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
30.5 acres caught fire Tuesday night. The fire was contained early Wednesday morning.
Coopers Rock State Forest fire burns over 30 acres, officials use containment operations as a learning experience
Isaac C. King
Morgantown man facing 10 felony charges after deputies find marijuana growing operation, other drugs and guns
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire

Latest News

Shari Elaine (Short) Loughery
Shari Elaine (Short) Loughery
William “Paul” Williams
William “Paul” Williams
Ruth Ellen McCall
Ruth Ellen McCall
Darlene N. Stead
Darlene N. Stead