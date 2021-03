BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior led Lincoln 13-12 at halftime but used a big second half to pull away from the Cougars, 51-35.

Jaelin Johnson had 20 points & 9 rebounds for the Polar Bears & Eric Smith added 8 & 8.

Sammy Bart paced Lincoln with 11.,

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.