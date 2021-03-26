Fairmont State and Pierpont C&TC continues to be two separate entities

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The two schools signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday.

This came after a house bill proposed that Pierpont become a division of Fairmont State.

Interim President Of Pierpont Community And Technical College Dr. Anthony Hancock tells 5 News it’s currently working on a final document that both institutions will sign on or before April 1 finalizing their separation.

“...and that’s huge for us and it’s great for our students and it’s great for our community because now we can really focus on the training needs for north central West Virginia,” said Dr. Hancock.

Dr. Anthony Hancock says by the end of 2021, Pierpont will no longer have a presence on Fairmont State’s campus.

