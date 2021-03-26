Advertisement

Fairmont State and Pierpont C&TC continues to be two separate entities

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The two schools signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday.

This came after a house bill proposed that Pierpont become a division of Fairmont State.

Interim President Of Pierpont Community And Technical College Dr. Anthony Hancock tells 5 News it’s currently working on a final document that both institutions will sign on or before April 1 finalizing their separation.

“...and that’s huge for us and it’s great for our students and it’s great for our community because now we can really focus on the training needs for north central West Virginia,” said Dr. Hancock.

Dr. Anthony Hancock says by the end of 2021, Pierpont will no longer have a presence on Fairmont State’s campus.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests made March 9th, 2021
Two charged in Preston County man’s murder
Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

danielle lucas
Woman wrongfully accused of crime says the effect has been long lasting
Grocery grab
Grocery grab
of using fake money
woman wrongfully accused in Elkins
Fairmont State, Pierpont C&TC agree to be separate entities
Fairmont State and Pierpont C&TC continues to be two separate entities