Grocery grab helps fight food insecurity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport resident left Kroger on Emily drive with nearly $900 worth of groceries, for free Friday.

GFWC Bridgeport Junior Woman’s Club hosted its 5th annual grocery grab where it sells tickets for a chance to win a two minute shopping spree.

This year, the winner was Chris kirk and he says he plans to give some of his winnings to a local church.

Kirk says nothing can really prepare you for this fast paced shopping spree experience.

”I think we did pretty well I was pretty excited, the heat of the moment will get to you, you don’t realize how fast the time is going and where the next stop for things that you need is,” said Kirk.

The money raised from the event also helps fight food insecurity in the community.

