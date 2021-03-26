Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be very windy, and that could cause some problems. An intense low-pressure system will move into WV overnight, and as it does, fast-moving winds aloft will move towards the surface. Not only does this mean we might see a few more showers and even t-storms tonight, but more importantly, the winds will be very gusty, potentially reaching 50 mph in many areas. Because of this, High Wind Advisories are in effect for most of WV, with High Wind Warnings for the mountain counties. Gusts in excess of 40 to 50 mph could cause damage to trees and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages, and cause issues with driving, so be careful if you’re traveling tonight and tomorrow morning. Have a severe weather plan just in case things become problematic tonight. It’s not until late-afternoon that the winds begin to die down and skies begin to clear. We then have a nice Saturday afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s. More rain comes on Sunday, with perhaps a thunderstorm or two, as another system moves in. We then start next week on a cooler but drier note.

Tonight: Thunderstorms and heavy showers come into WV tonight, as a cold front sweeps in. Combined with gusts exceeding 40 mph in some areas, you’ll want to be careful and have a way to get warnings just in case. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Gusty winds above 40 mph will take place in the morning hours, which could mean damage to trees and power lines. By the afternoon, things start calming down a bit. High: 62.

Saturday: It’s going to be a sunny, nice start to the weekend, with highs in the 60s. Go out and enjoy the sunshine. Overnight, rain comes in. High: 69.

Sunday: Rain comes in for the morning and early-afternoon hours, as a cold front sweeps in. Later that night, skies will start clearing. High: 62.

