Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 276, 2021

Winds ease and a beautiful Saturday in store for many of us!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!! And what a windy day it has been. We’ve had gusty winds since early as this morning, easily over 30 mph. Those winds are easing and all of the advisories and warnings ended between 3p and 6p. There were some power outages, but luckily not as many for our area, but looks like Pennsylvania was impacted more. This storm that brought us the gusty winds was also responsible for about 23 tornadoes and 5 deaths down across the south, in a similar area that was hit just last week. They are now assessing the damage down there and beginning the cleanup. Tonight clouds across our area will begin to break and for tomorrow, we are looking at a mostly sunny day with temperatures heading into the mid 70′s for many of us. It will be the best day of the weekend if you have outdoor plans. Then west of us is another weather system that will bring showers into our area starting early on Sunday morning. Showers could then turn to thunderstorms later in the day and there will be plenty of rain for most of the area with 1-2″ expected by Monday morning. Monday clears and will be a bit cooler, but our next round of rain looks to be coming to us by midday Tuesday. Have a great weekend everyone!!

Tonight: Clearing skies: Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm: High 77

Sunday: Showers and possible thunderstorms: High: 65

Monday: Sunny and cooler: High: 59

